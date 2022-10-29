COLLEGE PLACE — College Place manhandled Wapato, 63-6, in South Central Athletic Conference football play here on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Hawks, now 1-3 in SCAC play and 3-6 overall, don't have much time off as they head to Connell on Monday for a Kansas City tiebreaker against Kiona-Benton and Wahluke to determine which team moves on to postseason play.
On Friday night, "We felt like we had a chance to have a good game against Wapato," College Place coach Jack Zilla said. "They have a young coach who brought 40-plus players to game, almost twice the players we have. Wapato has a bright future. We were just more talented this time."
The Hawks jumped out to a 49-0 halftime lead and rolled to the victory.
"We're an interesting team, when we play well we're not bad," Zilla said. "I've been doing this a long time, and sometimes I can't figure this team out."
Monday's Kansas City tiebreaker is an elimination format where the teams have a draw, with the winner getting a bye.
The other two teams then square off, with each team starting at the 25-yard line. If the game is tied after two possessions, each team begins its drive at the 10-yard line.
The winner of that game then plays the team with the first-round bye, with the winner of that advancing.
"I've been through them a couple times," Zilla said of the tiebreaker. "It's the only fair way to do it. But you play Friday, have a couple days off, and you've got to play again."
The Hawks head to Connell with a healthy squad, Zilla said.
"It's always good to get a win and have no injuries," he said of Friday's victory. "We're healthy. The boys played well, and the results speak for themselves."
