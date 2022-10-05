COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place Hawks volleyball team took care of South Central Athletic Conference business by defeating the visiting Royal Knights in straight sets on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Hawks improve to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in league with the 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 victory.
"We played really well tonight," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "The way the girls are implementing new sets and offenses, you'd think we'd been running them all season. I absolutely love that they're fearless to try things and the energy on this team right now is outstanding. We look to keep fine tuning things and possibly add a couple more things to their toolbox."
Leading the Hawks' effort included Jenna Hill with 31 assists, Mya Adams with 15 kills, three aces and eight digs, Marissa Long with five digs, Wren Dawson with five kills, three aces and 12 digs,; Grace Casagrande with three kills and two blocks, and Zoe Hardy with 14 kills, five aces and 27 digs.
College Place next travels to Connell for another SCAC match on Thursday.
