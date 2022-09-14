TOPPENISH — The College Place Hawks came back from two sets down to defeat Toppenish in five sets here on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Hawks won the match 18-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-10, 15-6.
"Toppenish came out ready to play and had us off balance for the first two sets," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "Fortunately, we were able to re-group and came out determined in the third set. After taking that set, Toppenish started to struggle and we kept the pressure on to finish the match.
"This group continues to amaze me with their resilience," she said. "They don't give up and they put everything they have into the game."
For the Hawks, Jenna Hill smacked eight kills, dished 34 assists and came up with 21 digs, with Mya Adams getting 10 kills, nine aces, 19 digs and two blocks.
Marissa Long had 11 digs, Chloe Delgadillo 18 digs, Wren Dawson four kills, four aces, 29 digs and two blocks, and Zoe Hardy came up with 21 digs.
"We have another tough match on Thursday when Zillah comes to College Place," Potts said of the 4-0 Hawks. "We lost to Zillah last year in the district championship, so we're looking forward to this rematch."
