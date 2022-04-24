CONNELL — College Place's softball team opened South Central Athletic Conference play with a sweep of Connell here on Saturday, April 23, 18-0 and 20-3.
In the opener, the Hawks scored 14 first-inning runs to roll to the shutout.
"(Friday) at practice we preached to the girls about setting the tone with the league opener today," College Place coach Corey Davis said. "After pounding out 10 hits and plating 14 runs in the first inning, the tone was set. That was quite an inning, 16 of the Hawks' first 18 hitters reached base. We were able to really get on some balls early. We pounded out the 10 hits, and almost all of them were hit hard.
"Zoe Hardy and Jenna Hill both had two hits in the inning, including a three-run homer off Hardy's bat," he said. "Zoe really got all of that ball. It was an absolute no-doubter. Gabriella Sanchez, Jordan Holso, Adrienne Berube, Alondra Gutierrez, Ireland Stubblefield, and Hollie Christensen all had hits that drove runners in during the frame."
The Hawks score three more times in the second inning.
"The scoring started this inning when Jordan Holso plated Gabri Sanchez with an RBI double," Davis said. "Sanchez had reached safely on a single. The very next hitter, Adrienne Berube, was able to send another ball over the fence in right center. Adrienne's home run was also smoked. It was a line drive that the only question was if it would have the height to get over the fence. When she uses the entire field, she is proving to be a very strong hitter for us. It's really nice to see her continue to hit the ball hard.
"The first game was different than a lot of the games," he said. "I thought Zoe threw the ball really effectively. Normally, she strikes quite a few hitters out, but she had zero strikeouts in this abbreviated (three-inning) game. She only threw 22 total pitches and allowed zero hits. She did hit one batter.
"I liked to see the early contact because balls weren't hit real hard," Davis said. "It was also great to see our defense have a clean game behind the pitching effort. When we catch the ball like that, and then we swing the bats, we have a great chance to beat anyone we come up against."
The nightcap started with five-run first and second innings as College Place held a 10-1 lead after two.
The Hawks added one in the fourth and nine in the fifth to end the game early.
"Zoe Hardy started game two off with a bang when she hit the fourth pitch of the game over the left-field fence for her sixth home run of the season and second leadoff bomb in the last four games," Davis said. "Jordan Holso had a single and scored on an Adrienne Berube double. After a walk to Alondra Gutierrez, Ireland Stubblefield was able to plate a run with an RBI single. The Hawks final run of the frame scored on a bases-loaded walk to Hollie Christensen.
Connell was able to get a run in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Lacey Hudlow. College Place made sure the Eagles would get no closer by captitalizing on some free bases and some errors to score five more runs on only one base hit by Stubblefield.
Adrianna Barrera was able to put a ball over the center-field fence for the second Eagle run in the third. The two solo home runs were the only hits Connell had on the day.
"Occassionally, you are going to give up some balls that are hit hard and they might even leave the yard," Davis said. "The key is to be clean in the circle and defensively, so when those happen they are solo homers. Solo home runs don't hurt us, it's when you start giving them those free passes and extra outs where they can really start hurting you.
The Hawks went quietly in the third and fourth innings, managing to push one more run across on a Sanchez RBI triple in the fourth inning.
"The girls were able to put the finishing touches on today's game with a big nine-run top of the fifth to put this one away," Davis said. "The Hawks used eight hits in the inning to do most of their damage. Jenna Hill had an RBI single, Gabri Sanchez and Adrienne Berube each collected their third hits of the game in this inning.
"Alondra Gutierrez had an RBI double, followed by a two-run sinlge from Ireland Stubblefield," he said. "Hollie Christensen was also able to come through with two hits in the inning, the second plating our final run of the contest.
"We hit the ball so well today," Davis said. "It was a nice, warm day and we had a lot of fun playing softball today. So many of our kids were in the center of the softball all day. If we can continue to hit like this, we have a chance to have a really successful season. Pretty much all aspects of the game were sharp today.
"As well as we hit, I was also really happy with how well we threw the ball and how well we caught it," he said. "I believe the bats are going to be there for us most of the time moving forward, making defense such a key for us.
"Again, yesterday in practice we challenged the girls to go send a message with these first league games. I think we did that, and I believe the message was loud and clear!"
The Hawks improve to 6-4 on the season and 2-0 in SCAC play. They return to action on Tuesday with a home non-conference doubleheader against Ellensburg. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
