COLLEGE PLACE — The Hawks opened South Central Athletic Conference volleyball play with a three-set sweep of visiting Kiona-Benton on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
College Place won the match 25-12, 25-14, 25-23.
On Monday, College Place's volleyball team remained undefeated with a three-set non-league victory over Columbia-Burbank.
The Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season with the 25-10, 25-10, 25-23 victory over the Coyotes.
"The girls have worked really hard to get where they currently are, and continue working on the little things that will hopefully pay off as we near the end of the season and begin looking towards postseason," College Place coach Angie Potts said.
Leading the way for the Hawks were Jenna Hill with three kills, 14 assists, five aces and four digs; Mia Ferraro with nine assists and eight digs; Mya Adams with five kills, five digs and a block; Chloe Delgadillo with two kills, three aces and five digs; Bella Maiden with six digs; Wren Dawson with two kills and six digs; Elliott Dawson with two blocks; Zoe Hardy with eight kills, five aces and a block; and Karlie Fischer with two kills and four digs.
In the league opener on Tuesday against Ki-Be, College Place picked up another victory.
"Overall, we did some really good things on Tuesday evening," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We talked about a few adjustments we needed to make offensively in order for things to run a little smoother, and the girls did a great job of making those adjustments.
"Now we just need to keep working on position changes for increased versatility and continuing to play at a high level," she said. "The girls want to show how good they can play from any position so badly that they start putting unneeded pressure on themselves. They play their best when they're relaxed, having fun and communicating with their team like they do every day in practice."
Stat leaders for College Place included Jenna Hill with 25 assists, Mya Adams with nine kills, three aces and six digs, Marissa Long with eight digs, Bella Maiden with 11 digs, Wren Dawson with five kills, four aces and seven digs, Zoe Hardy with 14 kills, 10 digs and a block, Grace Casagrande had two blocks, and Karlie Fischer had three blocks.
The victory moves the Hawks to 1-0 in league and 7-0 overall, and they continue SCAC East play as they travel to Wahluke on Thursday.
