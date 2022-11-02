COLLEGE PLACE — The undefeated Hawks volleyball team opened up District 5 tournament play right where it wrapped up regular-season play, with a three-set sweep of Wapato on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Top-seeded College Place wasn't challenged by No. 4 Wolves in the 25-10, 25-6, 25-12 victory.
"When we get into postseason there won't always be an opportunity to give everyone some playing time, so it was nice that we were able to do last night," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "It gives our underclassmen some great experience for what we hope will be another good run next year. Everyone played really well and did a lot of good things."
Stat leaders for College Place included Jenna Hill with 26 assists and five digs, Mia Ferraro with six assists, five aces and four digs, and Mya Adams with 10 kills and four aces.
Marissa Long came up with seven digs, Chloe Delgadillo recorded six digs, Wren Dawson had five kills, two aces, 11 digs and a block, Elliot Dawson had two kills, Grace Casagrande had four kills and two blocks, and Zoe Hardy smacked 14 kills and had four aces and nine digs.
The Hawks next host Toppenish at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the second round of district play.
"Thursday night is the big one, with the winner receiving an automatic berth to the 1A State Tournament," Potts said. "The first time we faced Toppenish earlier this season, we went five sets and had to come back from two sets down to win. We're expecting a great match and know that we'll have to take care of the things that we can control and not give away easy points."
