COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity softball team captured a big win Thursday, May 12, as the Hawks handed Kiona-Benton its first loss in the South Central Athletic Conference East Division this season with a 15-4 rout before rain washed out the second game of their doubleheader.
They will be back at it Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
Victory on Thursday moved the Hawks (10-7 overall, 6-1 in the division) atop East standings, ahead of Royal (5-1) and Kiona-Benton (4-1).
The Hawks came out strong and never looked back.
"The Hawks capitalized on four free passes to plate four runs in the first inning of tonight's SCAC East conference game," coach Corey Davis said. "The Hawks used one clutch two-run single by Ireland Stubblefield to plate their final two runs of the frame.
"It was really nice to get out of the first," he said. "The weather kind of blew in right at the start of the game and the first inning was a bit of an adjustment period. Ki-Be was able to get one on the board in the top half of the inning, so I was really glad we were able to come right back and answer their run with four of our own.
"After Ki-Be scored another single run in the second inning, the Hawks offense erupted for seven more runs in the second," Davis said.
"Zoe Hardy led off with a single to center field. The next three hitters reached on two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Adrienne Berube. She was able to plate a run with an RBI fielder's choice when Jenna Hill managed to beat the throw home on a ground ball.
"Next up came Ireland Stubblefield again with the bases still loaded. Ireland lined a 2-0 pitch to right field for another RBI single.
"Zoe Hardy plated the final run of the inning with her second hit of the inning, an RBI double down the third base line.
"Ireland has been swinging such a hot bat for us," he said. "We moved her up a place in the order as a result and it paid off for us tonight. She has hit balls hard all over the field for much of the last three weeks. Hopefully she can keep that rolling for a couple more weeks.
"The Hawks added two more in the fourth and fifth innings. All four runs were driven home by Adrienne Berube.
"In the fourth inning, Adrienne connected on the first pitch she saw and sent the ball over the center field fence for her seventh home run of the year to score herself and Gabri Sanchez, who had reached on a walk.
"In the fifth inning, she had a two run single to score Jenna Hill (walk) and Sanchez (fielder's choice) with College Place's final runs of the night.
"Adrienne has had a heck of a year for us at the plate," Davis said. "She has hit some balls really hard. The scary thing is, she is just learning and is continuing to get better and better as the year goes on.
"Zoe Hardy was able to shut the Bears down in the top of the fifth to secure the Game 1 win for the Hawks.
"I thought the defense played really well tonight.
"Zoe threw the ball well, scattering five hits while walking three and striking out ten. She was pretty efficient.
"I think she probably did a good job of pitching to contact tonight and letting her defense help her out," he said. "When we have a big lead early like that, it is nice to be able to play a little more conservatively and just collect outs.
"We talk a lot about valuing an out. You have to get a certain number of them to win a ball game and tonight we collected them pretty routinely, in spite of the bad weather.
"It is never easy when you have to play the entire game in a drizzle. A wet field and wet softballs can make for an interesting combination, but we didn't let it stop us."
