UMATILLA, Ore. — College Place, McLoughlin, and Griswold ran strong at the Footrace to Valhalla on Friday.
College Place highlighted their performance in different ways.
The boys junior varsity team scored with only one runner finishing outside of the top five. Junior Caleb Craik finished first.
The College Place girls only had two runners in the varsity race, but this did not put them down as Eleonora Frokic won with Tamra Ostrander finishing 12th.
The rest of the girls for College Place ran in the junior varsity race.
Joshua Courtney almost gave College Place two varsity individual race wins, but fell just short in second place.
Eli Durand and Edgar Cazarez finished ninth and 10th respectively for the Hawks, with Jacob Courtney and Cameron Howard both making the top 20.
“This was the first time in school history that a XC team has won an invitational meet,” Hawks coach Darin Durand said.
Durand also said the rest of the girls team all “... had excellent performances.”
The McLoughlin runners also competed well, with both the boys and girls varsity runners finishing fourth as a team.
Seniors Mekenna Simpson and Bryan Abrego both led the Mac-Hi runners, finishing sixth in their individual races.
Angeles Flores and Brooklin Warne rounded out the top three for the MacHi girls, finishing 16th and 30th.
Luis Solis and Ethan Jones rounded out the top three for Mac-Hi on the boy’s side with 28th and 30th place finishes.
The Griswold varsity girls outscored Mac-Hi girls as a team, with Kaylee Cope finishing third overall while Karalin Reynolds and Ryann Stahancyk finishing eighth and 11th — putting their top three runners ahead of MacHi’s top three.
The Helix girls, as a team, finished third, beating McLoughlin by nine points.
The Helix boys varsity only fielded three runners.
Bryce Fairchild led the Grizzlies in 24th place with Sam Kubishta and Jef Case finishing in 52th and 59th overall respectively.
Both College Place and McLoughlin will have another preseason race together as they go to the Baker City Golf Course on Friday for the Baker Invite. The first race starts at 4 p.m.
Griswold hosts an invite on Thursday with Walla Walla Valley Academy scheduled to take part. The first high school race starts at 1:50 p.m.