COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's wrestling team competed Thursday, Jan. 26, at home as the Hawks hosted a pair of South Central Athletic Conference dual meets against Kiona-Benton and Connell.
Dual scoring lifted the Hawks wound up over Kiona-Benton in a 36-30 while falling to Connell in a 60-18 rout.
Parker Hodgen pinned both of his opponents for the Hawks in the 182-pound weight class while teammates Taegen Casey (138), Ethan Parker (160) and Israel Preciado (220) each tallied a fall.
The Hawks are back at it Saturday in Zillah, Washington.
