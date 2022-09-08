COLLEGE PLACE — Varsity volleyball action Thursday, Sept. 8, at College Place High School saw the Hawks make short work of Wapato, taking the match in straight sets with 25-11, 25-19 and 25-19 victories.
Coming off a season-opening marathon against La Salle, the Hawks (2-0 record) stayed undefeated.
"The Hawks showed better passing in tonight's match, but lacked the same intensity that they displayed on Tuesday," Hawks coach Angie Potts reported. "It's hard not to play down to the opponent's level, so we need to continue working on that. We're much stronger than we showed tonight regardless of who is on the court."
Zoe Hardy finished the match with eight kills and 14 digs for the Hawks while teammate Micaela Jackson notched three kills, Grace Casagrande added six kills, Marissa Long made 18 digs, Mya Adams had three kills, six aces and 10 digs, and Jenna Hill dished 15 assists.
The Hawks next play Saturday, Sept. 10, at a tournament in Ephrata, Washington.
"It was nice to be able to get everyone in as we get ready for Saturday," Potts said.
