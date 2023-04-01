MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity softball team was midway through the second game of its South Central Athletic Conference East Divison doubleheader Friday, March 31, when the Hawks left because darkness had forced the action at Wahluke High to stop.
The Hawks were up 12-9 in the top of the fourth inning when play was suspended.
"This is not an official game at this point in time," Hawks coach Corey Davis reported Saturday morning. "The completion of this game will be at a later date if it is necessary for the league standings."
The Hawks had already taken the first game in a 22-15 slugfest.
Their overall record so far this season now at 2-4, including a leading mark of 1-0, the Hawks are already scheduled to next play April 11 in La Grande, Oregon.
Over in Mattawa, the Hawks enjoyed at least one productive game by the lineup.
Gracelyn Tonn went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored out of the leadoff spot, while teammate Rio Hayes was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and three runs scored, Adrienne Berube went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI, Marissa Long was 1-for-4 with an RBI single, Noey Lopez was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored, Payton Moore was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Audrey Schild was 1-for-5 with an RBI, and Chuck Amick was 1-for-5 with a single.
"Overall, it was really nice to get a league win," Davis said. "Those are harder to come by than people realize, especially on the road. We don't ever want to take those for granted.
"It was a really tough day today. The weather conditions were brutal so to see the girls battle through those and get a win was very encouraging. We still have work to do, and we will put in the work, but we had a lot of highlights to celebrate today."
The Hawks wasted little time jumping on Wahluke.
"Getting off to a great start was nice to see," Davis said. "We had a long bus ride up there. It was windy and cold, so to score five runs in the first and seven more in the second inning was a great way to send a message that we were ready to play. Any time you are up 12-1 after the top of the second inning you start to feel pretty good about yourself.
"Unfortunately for us, the other team still gets their shot at the plate. We really struggled to get out of the bottom of the second inning. What appeared to be a path to an easy victory, quickly turned into a battle as Wahluke was able to push across fourteen runs in the second inning.
"Rio Hayes, our starting pitcher, started really well and had a quick first inning. In the second inning, she had an issue with the landing area in the pitcher's circle.
"Basically, she was just landing on an uneven area and it affected her control a bit. She was really battling and trying to make an adjustment to get through it.
"Rio has done a great job in the circle for us all year and I am really proud of the way she has competed so far for us. I know she will continue to battle the rest of the way and we are counting on her to do just that.
"Sometimes you just have to try something new so that is what we did in this one. Due to the weather being so windy and cold, I was really trying not to make a change in the middle of the inning, but it was necessary today.
"Being able to bring Kenadie into the game in that situation proved to be very helpful. Kenadie was able to get us out of the second inning and go the rest of the game for us, allowing no runs to Wahluke in the process.
"Kenadie being a bit taller was landing in a slightly different spot so the uneveness of the ground didn't impact her as much. After giving up that many runs, I was worried we wouldn't be able to get the momentum back from Wahluke.
"Shutting them right down gave our offense time to get us back in the game and that's exactly what happened. The Hawks were able to push across ten more runs over the last five innings of the game to make the final margin.
"We hit the ball fairly well today. When they struggled to throw strikes, we were able to be patient and take our walks.
"If we did get balls to hit today, we didn't miss too many of them and made some really solid contact. The windy conditions, blowing straight in, made it more of a station-to-station game for us as not many balls carried too far into the outfield. Sixteen hits in a game is a lot of hits, so you have to give our hitters a lot of credit."
