COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High senior student-athlete Sumitrah Leavell signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the Whitman College on Tuesday, March 7.
The Whitman Blues are a member of the Northwest Conference and compete at the NCAA Division III level.
This winter, Leavell earned all-South Central Athletic Conference first-team honors, and was recognized as the SCAC East Player of the Year, as she also helped lead the Hawks to their first ever 1A state tournament appearance.
"Sumi is a great representative of what it means to be a Hawk both on and off the court," College Place athletic director Kenneth James said. "Whitman College is lucky to have her, and though we will be sad to see her go, we are grateful for her time here as a Hawk! We know her incredible work ethic, desire and skills will help her succeed at the next level!"
