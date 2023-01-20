BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's wrestling team lost both its South Central Athletic Conference dual meets Thursday, Jan. 19, at Kiona-Benton High as the Hawks wound up outscored by both Wahluke in a 42-36 nailbiter and Royal in a 48-24 decision.
Teagan Casey won both his matches, scoring a pin for the Hawks each dual, while teammates Ethan Parker and Parker Hodgen also managed to flatten an opponent.
The Hawks next compete Jan. 26 in College Place, hosting both Kiona-Benton and Connell, with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.