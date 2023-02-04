ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's wrestling team saw seven of its Hawks advance to the postseason regional tournament following successful outings Saturday, Feb. 4, in the South Central Athletic Conference East Division sub-districts at Royal High.
Ethan Parker bested the 160-pound weight class for the Hawks while teammates Taegen Casey (138), Parker Hodgen (182) and Andrei Smith (195) placed second in their brackets as Ricardo Pio was third in 170.
Regionals will be held Feb. 11 in Toppenish.
The Hawks also have Jonathan Palmer (152) and Israel Preciado (220) bound for regionals as alternates after both placed fifth Saturday.
"We are glad to get more kids back at the next level as we only took two from last year's team," Hawks coach Mike Holden said. "Each of them are hungry and working hard and fine-tuning things. They are all really peaking at the right time."
Meanwhile, the Hawks had both Kasen Armes and Miguel Preciado fall short of qualifying for regionals.
"Being freshmen this season, I look forward to good things in the future from both of them," Holden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.