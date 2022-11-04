COLLEGE PLACE — High school varsity volleyball postseason action Thursday, Nov. 3, in College Place saw the Hawks dominate Toppenish in their semifinal, taking the match in straight set with scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-14.
Not only did the Hawks advance to the district championship Saturday night in Zillah, Washington, they clinched a spot in the state tournament next week in Yakima.
"Getting back to the district championship and the state tournament is something we’ve worked for all season," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We’ll have to bring that same level of intensity and focus on Saturday when we play Connell.
"We know they’re a tough team and our matches with them are always really competitive."
The Hawks made short work of Toppenish in their district semi.
Jenna Hill finished the match with 29 assists and nine digs for the Hawks while teammate Mya Adams had 15 kills, seven digs and three blocks, and Chloe Delgadillo had 15 digs along with 25-for-25 serving.
The Hawks also had Wren Dawson with three kills, six aces, 21 digs and three blocks, Elliot Dawson on five kills, and Zoe Hardy nine kills and 29 digs.
"The girls made plays on defense last night that showed just how bad they want it," Potts said. "They chased down errant passes, completed out of system plays, won long rallies, and served their locations.
"I see the things that they’re capable of every day in practice and even I was in awe of several digs that seemed to come out of nowhere. As good as our offense is, I’d have to say it’s our defense that really shined last night."
