MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division match Thursday, Sept. 29 at Wahluke High, as the Hawks prevailed in straight sets with scores of 25-7, 25-2 and 25-12.
The Hawks upped their record to 2-0 in the division.
"We had a good night with consistent play and better serving," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "When they relax and have fun we see really good outcomes.
"After struggling to find our rhythm in the third set of previous matches this week, it was good to see them overcome that mental block and do what they needed to do."
The Hawks are back at it Saturday, Oct. 1, in Milton-Freewater at McLoughlin High with action scheduled to start around 11 a.m.
They look to stay strong.
Karlie Fischer finished the Wahluke match with two blocks for the Hawks while teammate Zoe Hardy has nine kills, three aces and nine digs, Grace Casagrande had five kills and a block, and Elliot Dawson added two kills and six aces.
The Hawks also had Wren Dawson making 10 digs and a block, Bella Maiden on six digs, Mya Adams with seven kills, seven digs and a block, Mia Ferraro with seven assists, and Jenna Hill with 16 assists.
"We've talked a lot about maintaining focus and playing at the same level no matter what positions people are in," Potts said. "When you have a bench that's equally as talented as whoever is on the floor, we shouldn't see much difference in the intensity or quality of their play.
"The girls are so eager to prove themselves and do great things that they place more pressure than needed on themselves."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.