MILTON-FREEWATER — Defending South Central Athletic Conference Eastern Division champion College Place was dominant from start to finish during its non-conference volleyball encounter with Eastern Oregon League entrant McLoughlin High School on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Hawks, now 9-0 overall, soared to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-6 victory.
Mya Adams had eight kills to lead the Hawks. Jenna Hill set 13 assists and Mia Ferraro added nine.
Zoe Hardy upped nine digs for College Place and teammate Wren Dawson rose up for four blocks.
"We played all three sets with the same level of intensity," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We played really well."
Lainie Ellis had three kills and an equal number of aces for the Pioneers. Jocelyne Arroyo paced Mac-Hi with four digs.
"They're a great team," Pioneer coach Kassidy Ruiz said. "The girls tried to stick to our strong points and use what we've learned in practice."
Both teams return to the court Tuesday. The Hawks host league rival Royal and Mac-Hi hosts Umatilla.
