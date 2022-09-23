NACHES, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team continued its stellar start to this season Thursday, Sept. 22, as the Hawks took their match at Naches Valley High in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-22.
Naches Valley became the latest Hawks victim this month, with College Place already having defeated La Salle, Wapato, Toppenish and Zillah while placing second at a tournament in Ephrata, Washington, and third at another this past weekend in Yakama.
"We went into this match pretty confident and had talked a lot about needing to play at our level and not down to our opponent's level," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "It was great to be able to play everyone pretty equally as well as move some players around to other positions and work on their versatility."
The Hawks next play Monday, Sept. 26, at Burbank.
They look to stay strong.
Jenna Hill finished the Naches Valley match with 11 assists for the Hawks while teammate Mia Ferraro had 13 assists, two aces and a block, and Mya Adams had six kills, four aces, six digs and three blocks.
The Hawks also had Marissa Long making nine digs, Chloe Delgadillo with seven digs and two aces, Bella Maiden 12 digs, Wren Dawson eight digs, and Zoe Hardy with 10 kills and seven digs.
