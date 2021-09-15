COLLEGE PLACE — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team challenged College Place High here Wednesday, Sept. 15, but the Hawks prevailed in straight sets. The scores were 25-22, 25-9, 29-27.
The Hawks upped their record this season to 3-1.
Mac-Hi ended up 1-3, but the Pioneers battled all night.
"It was a tough night as Mac-Hi showed much improvement over their performance at our jamboree a couple of weeks ago," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We definitely underestimated Mac-Hi, and hats off to them for coming in ready to play."
College Place had Allison Scruggs making six kills and four digs, Jenna Hill with 22 assists, three kills and five digs, and Maeve Thompson with 10 kills and two blocks.
Hollie Christensen added eight digs, Jayden Zamora had six digs, Grace Casagrande talied three kills, and Zoe Hardy chipped in nine kills, eight aces and 11 digs.
"After the match tonight we talked about needing to work on consistency," Potts said. "Playing at our level on a consistent basis, bringing the energy it takes to win on a consistent basis, maintaining mental focus, and continuing to work together as a team even when mistakes are made.
"I know these girls have it in them so it's going to be a focus moving forward."
The Hawks return to action Friday when they head to Yakima for the Sundome Showdown.
"We love this tournament," Potts said, "and are looking forward to getting a ton a playing time as we head into league matches next week."
The Pioneers look to regroup for their next outing Sept. 25, when they host Dayton-Waitsburg.
Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal commended her team for their effort.
Emma Leber scored five kills and hustled after nine digs, while Darby Rhoads had three kills and 11 digs.
"The first and third games were fun and exciting," Deal said.
