COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team rallied to win a five-set rollercoaster with South Central Athletic Conference rival Connell here Thursday, Sept. 23. The scores were 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 18-25, 15-13.
"The College Place Hawks had a bit of deja vu in what appeared to be an exact repeat of last year's league title match up with Connell," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "This time however, the Hawks came out on top in the fifth set to take the win."
The Hawks (8-3 overall, 1-0 in the SCAC) finished the marathon with Jenna Hill making 46 assists and eight digs, teammate Maeve Thompson on 17 kills, four aces and seven digs, and Mya Adams with eight kills and two blocks.
Hollie Christensen added 35 digs, Jayden Zamora had seven kills and 18 digs, Megan Foertsch hustled after 13 digs, and Zoe Hardy was good for 16 kills, five aces and 33 digs.
The Hawks needed everything.
"Tonight was so similar to what happened last year it was crazy," Potts said. "Just like last year, we jumped out to an early lead taking the first two sets and then losing the next two. The fifth set was a battle back and forth, and unlike last year where we lost by two, the girls dug deep and came out on top."
Next, the Hawks will play Tuesday at Wahluke.
They look to carry over at least some of Thursday's excitement.
"They wanted this match so badly," Potts said. "I'm so proud of them for finishing strong and playing with heart."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.