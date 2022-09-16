COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team made short work of its match Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Hawks defeated Zillah in straight sets with 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17 scores.
The Hawks upped their record so far this season to 8-1.
"We made some mistakes as far as serving and hitting errors, but this was one of our better nights for our passing and it helped us stay in command of the match," Hawks coach Angie Potts said.
Jenna Hill finished the match with 23 assists and seven digs for the Hawks while teammate Mya Adams had nine kills, three aces and seven digs, and Chloe Delgadillo added eight digs.
The Hawks also had Wren Dawson contributing four kills, three aces, 14 digs and three blocks, Elliott Dawson with three aces, and Zoe Hardy on nine kills, four aces and 12 digs.
Back at it Friday, the Hawks traveled to Yakima for the Sundome Invitational.
Next week, the Hawks play Thursday at Naches Valley High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.