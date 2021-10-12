CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team team rallied to stay atop the South Central Athletic Conference's East Division here Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a 3-1 comeback victory over second-place Connell. Scores per set were 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 28-26.
The Hawks (10-1 overall, 4-0 in the SCAC) came away with the first College Place victory here.
"In dramatic fashion, the Hawks lost the first set and came from behind to win the next three," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "It was an absolute battle of two outstanding teams.
The Hawks next play Thursday, hosting Wahluke, with action scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
They look for another strong performance.
Jenna Hill finished the Connell match with seven kills, 48 assists and two blocks for the Hawks while teammate Maeve Thompson had 14 kills and four blocks, and Mya Adams had 14 kills and 11 digs.
Hollie Christensen added 11 digs and six aces, Jayden Zamora made 23 digs, Wren Dawson had six kills, three aces and 33 digs, Grace Casagrande made two blocks, and Zoe Hardy had 15 kills and 36 digs.
"I'm so proud of how we played," Potts said. "The girls were mentally tough, played together, and played aggressive."
