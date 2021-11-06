CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team came away with second place in the postseason district tournament championship here Saturday, Nov. 6, as Zillah edged the Hawks in four sets. Scors were 24-26, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21.
Having already clinched a spot in the state tournament, Nov. 12-13 at Yakima, the Hawks look to bounce back from the setback here.
"This was a tough loss and in a season where we have had very few losses, it makes it that much harder," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We will definitely be working on some things next week as we get ready for the state tournament. This team is very capable of doing well at state, they just have to continue believing in themselves and each other."
Jenna Hill finished the match with 20 assists and 11 digs for the Hawks while teammate Maeve Thompson had seven kills, three aces and five blocks, and Mya Adams had 10 kills and 24 digs.
Hollie Christensen added 20 digs, Jayden Zamora made 11, Wren Dawson had three kills and 14 digs, Chloe Delgadillo hustled on 11 digs, and Marissa Long made seven.
"The Hawks opened with a strong set defeating the Leopards before struggling on serve receive in the next two sets," Potts said. "The Hawks regrouped in the fourth set and looked like they were going to force a fifth set, but came up short.
"Serve receive has been a strength for us all season to see the girls struggle with something that has been so consistent was hard. After making some adjustments and watching them improve their communication the 4th set was much better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.