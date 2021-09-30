ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team won its South Central Athletic Conference match here Thursday, Sept. 30, routing Royal in straight sets. The scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-21.

The third set finished with a close score, but College Place coach Angie Potts said the Hawks (9-3 overall, 2-0 in the SCAC) were in control.

"We're still down a couple of players (Wren Dawson due to injury, Hollie Christensen ill), but everyone has been stepping up and playing well," she said. "I'm proud of the versatility of this team and their willingness to play anywhere needed."

Next, the Hawks have a non-league match Monday in Kennewick at River View High starting a 6:30 p.m.

The Hawks look for another solid all-around performance.

Zoe Hardy finished the Royal match with 15 kills and 16 digs, Grace Casagrande had three kills and three blocks, and Jayden Zamora made 23 digs.

Mya Adams added seven kills, four aces and 12 digs, Maeve Thompson notched nine kills, and Jenna Hill made four kills and 33 assists.

