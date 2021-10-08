COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team outlasted La Salle for a 3-2 victory here Thursday, Oct. 7. Scores per set were 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-8.
"After trading sets through the first four, the Hawks started the fifth set with new found determination and worked together to put away the Lightening," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We had some girls who were a little off tonight, but they know they have to keep moving forward, and they did that in that fifth set."
The Hawks (10-1 record) next play Tuesday at Connell starting at 6:30 p.m.
They will be coming off an exciting win here against La Salle.
Jenna Hill finished the match with 33 assists and 13 digs for the Hawks while teammate Maeve Thompson had 10 kills and two blocks, and Mya Adams had 10 kills and 12 digs.
Jayden Zamora added 19 digs, Wren Dawson made 20 digs, Zoe Hardy had 18 kills, four aces and 18 digs, and Mia Ferraro was good for three aces and six digs.
"As it gets later in the season and our record continues to improve, we know the target on our backs continues to get bigger," Potts said. "We have to expect that every team we play will want to play us competitively, and we have to be able to rise to that challenge as a team.
"I absolutely believe in this team and know they can do it."
