CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team won its South Central Athletic Conference East Division match Thursday, Oct. 6, at Connell High, as the Hawks picked up their victory in straight sets with scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-19.
The Hawks came away with sole possession of first place in the division, their record at 4-0 with the second half of league play starting next week.
"The energy from both crowds was fantastic and really helped the girls to play with as much as intensity as I've seen from them all season," Hawks coach Angie Potts said.
Prior to starting their second round of division matches, the Hawks next play Tuesday, Oct. 11, as they host Naches Valley of the West with action scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m.
Naches Valley will be visiting College Place on Pink Night in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Meanwhile, the Hawks look to build off their big win Thursday.
Jenna Hill finished the match with 31 assists for the Hawks while teammate Mya Adams had 10 kills, seven aces and 20 digs, Marissa Long had three aces and eight digs, Chloe Delgadillo had eight digs, and Wren Dawson was good for five kills and a block.
The Hawks also had Elliot Dawson making three blocks, Grace Casagrande with three kills and three blocks, and Zoe Hardy on 14 kills, four aces, 18 digs and a block.
"We knew Connell was going to be tough, and they definitely came out strong," Potts said. "I think we were down 6-1 in the first set before we settled in and got things rolling.
"These girls are so resilient and mentally strong that they have routinely overcome deficits throughout the season by remaining focused on the next point and not dwelling on what just happened. It's not easy on a coach to watch a slow start, but it's so much fun to watch them get things going and keep it going.
"This week we had worked on some minor lineup and rotation adjustments to slow down their stronger hitters and the girls did a great job of getting their hands on the ball on the block.
"This was also our best night of the season as far as our passing goes. We only had two unplayable balls all evening, as a result we were able to run a consistent offense at the pace we wanted to."
