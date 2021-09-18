YAKIMA — College Place High School's volleyball team won three of five matches, placing seventh out of 32 teams here Friday, Sept. 17, at the Sundome Showdown.
The Hawks went 3-0 in pool play, winning two-set matches against Tri-Cities Prep (25-14, 25-18), Darrington (25-17, 25-14) and Wilbur-Creston (25-7, 25-18).
Bracketed with other No. 1 seeds, the Hawks fell to Oakesdale (25-21, 25-15) and St. John (27-25, 25-14).
"We had a great start in the morning and played strong with excellent communication and teamwork," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "The girls limited their unforced errors and served really well."
College Place finished the tournament with Jenna Hill recording 74 assists, 12 digs and five blocks, teammate Maeve Thompson had 14 kills and three blocks, and Mya Adams was good for 21 kills, six aces, 20 digs and five blocks.
Hollie Christensen added 31 digs, Jayden Zamora had 14 digs, Wren Dawson tallied 11 kills, 38 digs and four blocks, Megan Foertsch hustled after 10 digs, Grace Casagrande tallied seven kills and five blocks, and Zoe Hardy had 31 kills, 12 aces and 42 digs.
"Through the afternoon, a lot of that still continued as we played some pretty strong teams but by the the second set of the St. John match they were definitely tired," Potts said.
Next, the Hawks travel Tuesday to Wapato.
"I'm so proud of them for finishing as high and hope it continues to show them what their potential is," Potts said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.