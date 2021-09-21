WAPATO, Wash. — College Place High School's volleyball team made short work of Wapato here on Tuesday, Sept. 21, finishing off the Wolves in straight sets. The scores were 25-12, 25-12, 25-21.

"There were some lapses in the third set that allowed things to stay pretty close, but we were able to finish out the match with some strong play," Hawks coach Angie Potts said.

Jenna Hill finished the match with 17 assists and two aces for College Place (7-3 record), while teammate Maeve Thompson had seven kills, two blocks and three aces, and Mya Adams notched six kills, two aces and five digs.

Wren Dawson added three kills, two aces and four digs, and Zoe Hardy made four kills, 12 aces and eight digs.

"It was important to play well tonight as we move into our league matches," Potts said.

The Hawks next play Thursday night when they host Connell starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments