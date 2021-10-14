COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team made short work of Wahluke here Thursday, Oct. 14, in a 3-0 victory to stay unbeaten in the South Central Athletic Confernce. Scores per set were 25-11, 26-24, 25-18.
"After the first set, we got a little over confident and had to come from behind to pull out the win in the second set," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "During the third set, we played more like we should to finish out the match."
The Hawks (11-1 overall, 5-0 in the league) next play Monday, hosting Royal, with action scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
They had several big performances here Thursday.
Maeve Thompson finished the match with 10 kills and two aces for the Hawks while teammate Jenna Hill made 25 assists, and Mya Adams had eight kills, four aces and seven digs.
Hollie Christensen added 16 digs, Wren Dawson had five kills and, 17 digs, Grace Casagrande tallied three kills, and Zoe Hardy had eight kills, five aces and 18 digs.
"I was able to get everyone in, and get some additional experience for our younger girls," Potts said.
