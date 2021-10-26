COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team made short work of Burbank here Tuesday, Oct. 26, wrapping up its regular season schedule with a 3-0 win. Scores per set were 25-10, 25-14, 25-19.

The Hawks, who had already secured the South Central Athletic Conference regular season title Monday with their win over Wahluke, nudged their overall record to 16-1.

"Tonight was senior night, and it was a great atmosphere for our seniors," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We were able to get everyone on the floor at some point and let our younger girls gain more experience."

The Hawks will next move on to districts, starting Nov. 2, and they will host their first match.

They will be coming off their latest dominating performance.

Jenna Hill finished the match with four kills, 24 assists and six digs while teammate Maeve Thompson had six kills and seven digs, Mya Adams had seven kills and two aces. 16 digs, and Jayden Zamora had two kills, two aces and 10 digs.

Wren Dawson added six kills and seven digs, Zoe Hardy had seven kills and 11 digs, and Mia Ferraro made five digs.

"In the third set, we changed things up a little in order to keep our seniors on the floor as much as possible and let them finish out the match," Potts said. "We will definitely miss Maeve Thompson, Hollie Christensen, Megan Foertsch, and Jayden Zamora. But for now the season isn't over, and it's time to get ready for districts. "

