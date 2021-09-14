ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place High School's volleyball team lost to Zillah in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-13) here Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Hawks coach Angie Potts described Zillah as "tenacious."

"We knew going in that Zillah would be tough," Potts said. "They're well-coached and aggressive on defense."

College Place (2-1 record) looks to bounce back Wednesday in showdown at McLoughlin High School.

The Hawks finished Tuesday's mathc with Jenna Hill making 18 assists, Maeve Thompson tallying seven kills and four blocks, Mya Adams notching three kills and Hollie Christensen on 25 digs.

Wren Dawson added two blocks, Grace Casagrande had three blocks, Jayden Zamora hustled after seven digs, and Zoe Hardy chalked up 12 kills and 11 digs.

"We had dug ourselves a hole in the first set with a seven-point deficit before we settled in and started playing our game," Potts said. "The girls were able to show their mental toughness by regrouping and coming together to make it competitive.

"Unfortunately, in the last set, we let the momentum slip away."

