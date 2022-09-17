College Place High School's varsity volleyball team enjoyed a successful week.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, in College Place, the Hawks defeated Zillah in straight sets.
Friday then saw the Hawks in Yakama, placing third in a tournament at the Sundome Invitational.
The Hawks next play Thursday, Sept. 22, at Naches Valley High.
Until then, a break is welcomed.
"The Hawks will be able to get some rest," coach Angie Potts said.
They have plenty of momentum heading into Naches.
The Hawks made short work of their match against Zillah, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17.
"We made some mistakes as far as serving and hitting errors, but this was one of our better nights for our passing and it helped us stay in command of the match," Hawks coach Angie Potts said.
Jenna Hill finished the match with 23 assists and seven digs for the Hawks while teammate Mya Adams had nine kills, three aces and seven digs, and Chloe Delgadillo added eight digs.
The Hawks also had Wren Dawson contributing four kills, three aces, 14 digs and three blocks, Elliott Dawson with three aces, and Zoe Hardy on nine kills, four aces and 12 digs.
Back at it Friday, the Hawks traveled to Yakima for the Sundome Invitational with 32 teams.
The Hawks finished in third place.
"This is our highest finish ever in this tournament, and it really gives us a good glimpse as to where we're sitting when compared to some really good teams," Potts said. "We still have work to do and things to keep improving on but I saw a lot of really good things today."
Potts said they showed up "ready to play," with action underway Friday morning.
Beginning with pool play, the Hawks started their day by avenging a loss last year to King's Way Christian at the state championship tournament.
The five-set thriller finished their 2021 season, but the 2022 Hawks took their long-awaited rematch by scores of 25-15, 25-17.
During the second round of pool play, the Hawks rolled over Napavine with scores of 25-11, 25-18.
The Hawks then split sets in the third round against Cashmere 23-25 and 25-20, but took the top seed on the point difference.
Advancing into the championship bracket, the Hawks defeated "a very tough" Seattle Academy team but prevailed in three sets with scores of 25-21, 17-25 and 15-13.
The semifinals then put the Hawks up against reigning 1B state champion Oakesdale.
Although the Hawks fell to Oakesdale, 25-25 and 25-21, they finished the tournament in third place out of 32 squads.
"The Hawks struggled a little in the first set, losing 15-25, before stepping it up to compete much better," Potts said.
Jenna Hill finished the tournament with 65 assists, 20 digs and two blocks for the Hawks while teammate Mya Adams had 21 kills, eight aces and 39 digs, and Marissa Long added 25 digs.
The Hawks also had Chloe Delgadillo making 24 digs, Bella Maiden 12 digs, Wren Dawson eight kills, five aces, 39 digs and four blocks, Elliott Dawson six kills and three blocks, Grace Casagrande seven kills and six blocks, and Zoe Hardy 29 kills, six aces, 56 digs and two blocks.
"We knew we were opening this tournament against a tough team and were really looking forward to the rematch from state last year. Winning this first match really set the tone for the day.
"The girls played hard, they played through any frustrations, they worked well as a team, and they improved in communication."
