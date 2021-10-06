COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team edged Kiona-Benton here Tuesday, Oct. 5, to stay unbeaten in the South Central Athletic Conference this season with a 3-1 victory. Set scores were 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19.
The Hawks improved their record against SCAC teams to 3-0.
"Ki-Be gave the Hawks a challenge tonight and the Hawks were able to overcome some struggles," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "Ki-Be always plays us tough, and we expected a good match from them."
Jenna Hill finished the match with 34 assists, four kills and 11 digs for the Hawks while teammate Maeve Thompson had nine9 kills, three aces and 10 digs, and Mya Adams had nine kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Jayden Zamora added 18 digs while Wren Dawson made 12, Grace Casagrande tallied three kills, and Zoe Hardy was good on 15 kills and 27 digs.
The Hawks will next play Thursday, hosting La Salle, with action scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
"We're still working on serving more consistently and not having lapses in play where we allow another team to earn multiple points in a row," Potts said. "The girls can definitely battle in the tough sets and take care of business. Now, we just need to do it consistently and with purpose."
