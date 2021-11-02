COLLEGE PLACE — Little changed for College Place High School's varsity volleyball team with the start of postseason play here Tuesday, Nov. 2, after going undefeated to capture the South Central Athletic Conference East Division regular season title.
The Hawks took their district tournament first-round match against Naches Valley in straight sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13.
"The girls played absolutely fantastic tonight," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "They didn't let little mistakes compound into big mistakes, and they didn't dwell on their errors. They worked incredibly well as a team and got the job done."
The Hawks will next play a semifinal here Thursday against La Salle.
They look to stay strong after making short work of Naches Valley with several big performances.
Jenna Hill finished the match with three kills and 29 assists for the Hawks while teammate Maeve Thompson had nine kills and two aces, and Mya Adams had five kills and two aces.
Jayden Zamora added two aces, Wren Dawson had six kills and 12 digs, and Zoe Hardy had 10 kills, three aces and 13 digs;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.