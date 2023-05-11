ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's track and field teams, both boys and girls, competed Thursday, May 11, in the South Central Athletic Conference East Division Sub-District Championships.
Scoring ended up ranking College Place boys second among the five teams as the Hawks tallied 96 points, only five behind Connell.
As for the College Place girls, their team also placed second to Connell.
"The Hawks performed with championship effort," College Place coach Tim Hutchison said.
The season for several of the Hawks continues May 19 in the SCAC District 5 Championships to be held at College Place High.
They qualified with strong performances Thursday at the Sub-District Championships.
Not only did College Place boys win seven events, but they also came away with at least one district qualifier in 13 of the 15 competitions in which they participated.
Aiden Wolpert bested the 100-meter sprint, with College Place teammate Derek Jones qualifying on his third-place finish.
Wolpert also topped the 400 as Owen Salazar was third for the Hawks, Jones was victorious in the boys long jump while Jio Herrera led several district qualifiers as he bested both the 1,600 and the 3,200.
The 1,600 saw Zeke Durand, Nathan Howton and Keenan Pewitt place third, sixth and seventh respectively, and the 3,200 had Damian Burgener and Isaiah Hawkins finish fifth and eighth.
Discus saw Andrei Smith victorious for the Hawks, with teammate Joseph Arias qualifying on sixth place, and Smith also goes to districts after placing third in shot put.
Other qualifiers include Joseph Zilla, who won the 100 hurdles for the Hawks and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles, teammate Zeke Durand, who was third in the 800, Dawson Catlett was fourth in javelin, Gabriel Watson was eighth in triple jump.
Also qualifying was the 4x400 relay with Jones, Durand, Salazer and Wolpert.
Meanwhile, the College Place girls won three events while qualifying in 14 of their 17 events.
Mya Adams bested both the high jump and the long jump with several fellow Hawks also bound for districts in those competitions.
Long jump had Jenna Hill placing third for College Place, with teammate Brooklyn Wilson fourth, and the high jump added Jera Bjornberg, of the Hawks, finishing fourth.
Brooke Foertsch bested the girls shot put for the Hawks with Isabell Neil third, Lena Weaver fourth, and Foertsch was second in discus as Neil placed fourth.
Katherine Prince will go the districts for both hurdles events after she placed second in each race Thursday.
The girls 3,200 had Chloe Svilich, Alexis Fadness and Menara Toomey qualify on their second-, seventh- and eighth-place finishes respectively, and the 1,600 included Birtukan Durand fourth, Svilich sixth.
Girls 100 had Hill qualifying with third place, Wilson fourth, triple jump included Weaver in third place, Annie Watson fifth, and Ava Mohney was eighth in javelin.
All three Hawks relay also qualified as they placed second Thursday.
Wilson, Hill, Weaver and Adams ran the 4x100 while Wilson, Watson and Weaver joined Hannah Hutchison in the 4x200, and Prince, Watson, Weaver and Birtukan Durand raced the 4x400.
