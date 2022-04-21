NACHES, Wash. — College Place High School's boys and girls track and field teams competed Thursday, April 21, at Naches Valley High in a South Central Athletic Conference meet with four other teams.
Team duals scoring had College Place finishing ahead of both La Salle and Wapato.
Elisha Durand bested both hurdles races for the College Place boys, teammate Aiden Wolpert topped the 400-meter race, Jio Herrera won the 1,600, and Jose Martinez took shot put.
Herrera also placed second in the 3,200.
In girls events, team scoring had College Place defeating Toppenish, Wapato and La Salle.
Mya Adams bested both high jump and long jump for the College Place girls, and also joined Ashley Romero, Vianky Amparo and Lauren Green in winning the 4x100 relay, as teammate Morgan Hafen topped javelin.
Green also placed second in the 200 and the 300 hurdles, while teammate Emma Darnold was second in the 100 hurdles.
"In our second league meet of the year, our boys and girls competed extremely well," coach Tim Hutchinson said. "We had amazing performances all around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.