WAPATO, Wash. — College Place High School's track-and-field teams, both boys and girls, each secured a league championship Tuesday, May 2, at the fourth and final South Central Athletic Conference meet of the regular season.
Dual scoring lifted both Hawks teams over La Salle, Toppenish, Royal and Wapato in their respective rankings.
"We had a lot of (personal records) to go with those first-place finishes," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said.
They are scheduled to next compete Friday, May 5, in Royal City, Washington, at the Vanderholm Memorial Invitational in preparation for postseason meets the following week.
The Hawks look to pick up where they left off Tuesday in Wapato.
"Competed with a championship mindset, with an amazing team effort," Hutchison said. "Both boys and girls teams beat Royal, securing them the SCAC League Championship.
"We had a lot of amazing performances from both our boys and girls teams: Joe Zilla won the 110 and 300 hurdles, Aiden Wolpert was first in the 200, Own Salazar first in the 400, Jio Herrera first in the 1,600, Daman Burgener first in the 3200,
"Boys 4x400 relay took first, Dawson Catlett was first in the javelin. Girls 4x100, 4x400 and 4x200 teams won. Andrei Smith won the discus, Mya Adams was first in the high and long jump. Lucinda Weaver first in the triple jump."
