MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's track and field teams dominated a South Central Athletic Conference East Division meet Thursday, April 13, with the Hawks winding up atop both the boys and the girls leaderboards.
Dual scoring lifted the College Place boys to four victories as they edged Connell in a 74-70 decision, Wahluke in a 91-54 win, La Salle in an 85-45 beating, and Wapato in a 108-6 rout.
The College Place girls squeaked by Connell at 69-63 while also defeating Wahluke in an 83-67 margin, La Salle in an 80-48 mark, and Wapato in a 96-31 drubbing.
"An amazing team effort," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said.
The Hawks are scheduled to next compete Saturday, April 15, in Pasco.
They look to build off their sweeps Thursday at Wahluke.
"We had a lot of amazing performances from both boys and girls teams," Hutchison said. "We had Joe Zilla sweep the hurdles, our boys 4x400 team winning, as well as our girls 4x100, Andrei Smith winning the discus, Jenna Hill was first in the 100, Mya Adams first in long jump and high jump, Daman Burgener winning the 3,200, and Jio Herrera first in the 1,600."
