COLLEGE PLACE — Three district titles and 13 kids qualifying for state highlighted College Place High School's track-and-field performances Friday, May 19, in the South Central Athletic Conference Championships.
All three Hawks victories happened in boys events with Jio Herrera besting the boys 3,200-meter run, Joseph Zilla winning the 100 hurdles and Andrei Smith victorious in discus.
College Place also saw its teams, both the boys and the girls, place fourth place in their respective scorings.
"The boy and girls teams competed with a championship mindset," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said.
The Hawks now prepare their state qualifiers for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A Championships, May 25-27, in Yakima at Eisenhower High's Zaepfel Stadium.
Herrera will also compete in the 1,600 just as Zilla will be in the 300 hurdles with teammates Aiden Wolpert and Derek Jones both in the 100. The boys long jump will be another event for Jones.
Mya Adams qualified for three girls events, both the high jump and the long jump, and she was in one of three relays slated for state.
Adams was in the 4x100 together with Brooklyn Wilson, Jenna Hill and Lucinda Weaver.
Wilson and Weaver also join Hannah Hutchison and Annie Watson in the 4x200.
The 4x400 features both Weaver and Watson along with Katherine Prince and Birtukan Durand.
