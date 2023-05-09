COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's tennis teams, both boys and girls, each captured collective victories Tuesday, May 9, over Wahluke.
The Hawks won all four boys matches with Mason Wilwand and Gabe Fazzari both victorious in singles while they also had doubles wins by Vasty Lara and Sam Anguiano as well as Isaac Miller and Mikey Bjornberg.
Meanwhile, the Hawks bested three of five girls matches with Tiana Tran besting singles alongside the doubles duos of Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande as well as Arialee Amsing and Jessie Sharp.
"Boys varsity tennis team did an outstanding job today out of the courts," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Each one of the boys played hard and pulled through with a win for their last match of the regular season.
"Mason Wilwand won in two close sets. He had to analyze his opponent's game and played out an attack strategy that won the match.
"Gabe Fazzari was his normal athletic self with energetic play and well placed and paced shots winning his match 6-0, 6-0.
"First doubles team, Vastiany Lara and Sam Anguiano won in two quick sets 6-2, 6-2. These two have been gaining momentum all season and are a real force to reckon with.
"Second doubles team, Isaac Miller and Mikey Bjornberg played a tough match, splitting sets and coming through in the third set to finish strong with a 6-1 win in the third set.
"So proud of this team for a strong finish to their regular season.
"The girls team played a great match today against Wahluke, finishing up their regular season play with a final win against Wahluke. Tiana Tran came out on the court ready to battle and did a great job with many powerful strokes and well-placed shots.
"First doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande played and won a flawless 6-0, 6-0 match. Both of these girls have been working on a strong first serve followed by consistent back row play and aggressive net moves. They are doing a great job of pulling all of these elements together.
"Third doubles team, freshmen Arialee Amsing and Jessie Sharp also played an excellent match with stronger serves and more consistent hits from deep in the court. It is very gratifying to see all of the skills we practice come to fruition in the matches.
"Proud of this team for a strong finish to regular season play."
