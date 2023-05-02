COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's tennis teams, both boys and girls, were victorious Tuesday, May 2, as the Hawks bested their South Central Athletic Conference meets.
The girls finished with College Place taking four of five matches while the boys bested three of four including a Kiona-Benton forfeit.
Next, the Hawks are scheduled to compete Thursday, May 4, at Royal High.
They look to build on their strong performances Tuesday against Ki-Be.
"It was another amazing day on the courts for the girls varsity tennis team," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "First singles player, Tiana Tran, made two amazing comeback sets to start her team off.
"In set one, Tiana was down 0-3 and came back to win the set 6-4. Similarly, in the second set Tiana once again found herself at 0-3, only to come back for a tight win at 7-5. Tiana's strength and perseverance really paid off in this match allowing her to remain strong for the win.
"First doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, came through for the team today with another strong victory against their opponents. Both girls are getting stronger and more consistent in their hits and serves and their confidence shows through in their play.
"Second doubles team, Lydia Hayden and Mimi Morrell, brought home another win for the Hawks team. The net play from Mimi, combined with the strong back court strokes from Lydia were a winning combination.
"Third doubles team, Jessie Sharp and Arialee Amsing were the final blow to Ki-Be with a 6-1, 6-1 win. Both of these freshmen have really come out strong this year, with great swings and consistent serves."
College Place boys also earned a team victory.
"It is always fun to watch an exciting and well-played match by two top athletes," Ferraro said. "Tonight's singles matches were no exception.
"Mason Wilwand battled against Ezra Beus, and there were so many good rallies exchanged. Mason played an exceptional match but was not able to overcome Ezra on the court today.
"Gabe Fazzari's match was also very close and exciting to watch. The two split sets and regrouped with Gabe coming back out to win the third set solidly over Cooper Covington 6-0.
"First doubles team, Vasty Lara and Sam Anguiano, had a great match with many well-placed hits form the back court, followed up by aggressive net play for a two-set victory."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.