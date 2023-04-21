COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's and Walla Walla High's tennis teams, boys and girls, competed Thursday, April 20, with the host Hawks winning every match.
Mason Wilwand and Gabe Fazarri were victorious in singles for the College Place boys while the Hawks doubles duo of Vasty Lara Cisneros and Sam Anguiano added their own win.
Meanwhile, the College Place girls had singles wins by
Tiana Tran and Kat Avila along with the doubles teams of Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande as well as Arialee Amsing and Jessie Sharp.
"The boys team played very well against their Wa-Hi competitors," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Mason Wilwand started off the team with a two set victory, followed by Gabe Fazzari with another. These two singles players have really been coming through for the boys team. First doubles team, Vasty Lara and Sam Anguiano also played a great match and won in two sets.
"Wa-Hi always sends good competition, so it is fun to watch these two teams play. A lot of good tennis played on the courts today.
"The Lady Hawks pulled out another win tonight over their Wa-Hi competiors. Tiana Tran went out and won a clean 6-0, 6-0 victory over her opponent, followed up by Kat Avila with a 6-0, 6-1 win. These two singles players really pack a one, two punch for the Hawks tennis team.
"Following this up we had Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, the number one doubles team take the court. They had a rough first set, but found their feet and won the following two sets 6-2, 6-0.
"Second doubles team, Lydia Hayden and Mimi Morrell, was off to a great start with a 6-0 win in the first set, but ended up winning by forfeit due to an unfortunate injury on the opposing team. Third doubles team, Arialee Amsing and Jessie Sharp split sets with their opposition and played out a tie break for the win.
"All of the girls played well tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.