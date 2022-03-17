MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's boys and girls tennis team competed Thursday, March 17, at Wahluke with the girls winning all of their matches while the boys managed to take one of three.
"The girls tennis team came out strong today," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro reported. "Sumi Leavell, Hawks No. 1 singles player, lead the team off winning her match 6-0, 6-0. She was followed up by second singles player, Tiana Tran, who also won her match 6-0, 6-0. Both of these athletes came out strong and consistent.
"The first doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande made their league debut in a fast paced match, winning it 6-2, 6-2. Their net coverage was spot on they had some great serves! Second doubles team Emma Morasch and Veronica Sierra came out swinging as well, also winning 6-2, 6-2.
"The Hawks final varsity doubles team, Karen Perez and Genesis Martinez, also came out ready to battle and won their match 6-2, 6-3. So proud of all these athletes and the hard work they have put in getting ready for the season."
College Place boys fell short.
"No. 1 boys single, Mason Wilwand, came out with hard hits and smooth strokes," Ferraro said. "He fought hard, but could overcome the experience of his senior opponent.
"Gabe Fazzari, No. 2 singles player, fought one of the hardest played matches I’ve seen in while. He and his opponent split sets after many grueling games going into duece. Gabe also played hard and long, but wasn’t quite able to defeat Wahluke’s Max Urrutia.
"Boys first doubles team, Vastiany Lara and Curtis Reeves, did prevail in their match, winning 6-1, 6-0. Both had consistent hits and great team work.
"The boys team is off to a good start, can’t wait to see what the rest of the season will bring."
The Hawks are scheduled to next compete Tuesday, March 22, hosting Connell with action starting at 4 p.m.
