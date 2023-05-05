COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity softball team lost both games against Royal in their South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader Friday, May 5, as the Hawks suffered 22-3 and then 16-1 setbacks.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season now 5-12, their league mark at 3-4 ranking them third among five teams.
"Today wasn't our day," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "A lot of that was due to our own undoing, but you can't take anything away from Royal.
"They are a very talented team and clearly the class of our conference. They are currently ranked number one in the state. They proved today that it is warranted.
"Playing a team like that reminds you very quickly that we still have work to do. Luckily, I think all of our girls embrace the challenge."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, May 9, in Mattawa, Washington, for the resumption of a March 31 game at Wahluke High that was suspended by darkness in its third inning with the Hawks up 12-9.
They will then play Saturday, May 13, hosting Zillah for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 11 a.m.
The Hawks look to bounce back from rough setbacks Friday.
Royal wasted no time pouncing on the Hawks.
"This one was over before they could even get their first turn at bat," Davis said. "Royal is a really good team.
"You simply can't give them a big lead. Giving up 16 in the first is never good. It was too bad that first inning got away from us a little bit. Royal got a few hits, but we helped them out way too much in the first inning.
"All in total, Royal ended up sending 21 hitters to the plate in the first inning alone. The Knights used seven hits to go with four College Place errors to plate their 16 runs.
The Hawks were able to get one run back in the first home half of the first inning Royal pitcher against Madison Ortega-Sanchez.
"Adrienne Berube lined her sixth home run of the season over the left field fence," Davis said. "That was nice to see. She got a pitch to drive and didn't miss.
"Adrienne has been working hard on hitting to the pull side with some power. Madison is really tough in the circle. Her and Adrienne have had a few battles the last two years.
"This is the second time Adrienne has gotten her. It's always nice to see a battle between a good pitcher and hitter."
The Hawks would go to the fourth inning down 17-3 after scoring a couple of runs in the bottom of the third, but action would stop after four due to the mercy rule.
"Rio Hayes got things started with a double to right field," Davis said. "She scored on a Kenadie Schreindl line drive double off the right field wall. Schreindl scored the Hawks final run on a Noey Lopez single to right field.
"Obviously, this game didn't go anywhere near how we wanted in to, but I didn't think it was all bad. We were facing a hard throwing right hander, and we put some pretty good swings on some balls.
"It was nice to hit some balls hard. We were able to get some extra base hits. Those haven't always been easy for us to come up with this year. It is too bad we couldn't have had a few more baserunners on base at the time.
"We have to find a way to start faster. The last four games we have allowed the opponent to score in the first inning. In three of those four games we have given up at least eight runs in the first inning. That makes it incredibly difficult to try and come back from.
"Our girls are resilient, and they keep fighting. We will work hard to try and find a way to play from out front a little more often."
The Hawks ran into more trouble in the second game Friday.
"The start to Game 2 was a bit of a good news, bad news situation," Davis said. "The good news is we only allowed half as many runs as in in the first inning of Game 1. The bad news was the Knights still scored eight early runs. Royal came out swinging and recorded six base hits in the first inning."
Struggles continued for the Hawks against Royal pitcher Jill Allred, who limited them to only a couple of hits before play stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule.
The one Hawks run came in the second inning.
"Kenadie Schreindl belted a lead off solo home run over the center field fence," Davis said. "This was Kenadie's first ever home run.
"It was nice to see Kenadie hit the ball hard today. We didn't have a bunch of highlights today, but Kenadie hitting the ball hard all three times up was definitely one of them." The only other Hawks hit came in the third inning.
"Bella Morell was able to single to left field," Davis said. "Allred is really good at a young age. Being just a freshman, she is going to be a problem for the next few years.
"We don't see too many pitchers at our level that have the stuff that she has. I think their first girl had a little more velocity. Allred has plenty of velocity, but she spins the ball a little bit more.
"The fact that our girls stood in there and put together some quality at bats was nice to see. Sometimes you can have a good at bat and not be rewarded with a base hit. We had a few of those.
"We have to trust the process and know that is good softball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.