COLLEGE PLACE — The season opening doubleheader featured a pair of lopsided victory for College Place High School's 2022 varsity softball team Tuesday, March 15, as the Hawks were done with Tri-Cities Prep after only two innings in a 19-0 rout and then four innings in a 29-13 win.
"The Hawks scored early and often en route to a season opening victory," coach Corey Davis reported. "The three runs in the first inning was a great start to the season. However, the 16-run second inning really blew the game open for the Hawks. From there it was all Zoe Hardy in the circle as she faced the minimum number of Jaguar hitters in the three-inning shortened contest. Along with her eight strikeouts, Zoe had a 2 run double and scored three runs.
"Jordan Holso and Ireland Stubblefield led the Hawks with two hits each. Both Holso and Stubblefield had a single and a double with two runs batted in. Jenna Hill, Adrienne Berube, and Kenadie Schreindl each had a hit to round out the eight-hit attack for the Hawks.
"It was a good win for us. We came out and took care of business like we should have. Tri-Cities Prep gave us some extra opportunities. Even though we drew ten walks and got hit by four pitches we still had to hit the ball to capitalize. It was nice to see us do that. We were also able to get many kids into this game. Early in the season it's nice to get an opportunity to get multiple kids into the game early on."
The Hawks stayed strong in the second game.
"In game two, we tried to continue getting more people in the game," Davis said. "We wanted to see some kids in different positions. Sometimes this leads to growing pains, which was exactly the case tonight. We fell behind early and gave up 13 runs in the first three innings.
"Going into the bottom of the third inning, we were down 13-6. We as coaches set a goal for the team to still come back and win the game 23-13. The girls took it to heart and started hitting the ball all over the field. After scoring 14 runs in the third and nine more in the fourth, the game ended due to the run rule.
"Obviously, giving up the 13 runs and making three errors wasn't what we had planned, but it did allow us to see the fight and the competitiveness come out in the girls. Overcoming obstacles like these will only help us as we face adversity throughout the year. Even though we are a pretty veteran team, it was the first games of the season. It is easy to forget the level of challenge that presents.
"We had a heck of a game at the plate, however. The Hawks were able to pound out 21 hits in the win. Seven of our nine players in the lineup had multiple hits.
"Jenna Hill, hitting leadoff, had three hits, three RBI, and three stolen bases in the game. Gabri Sanchez overcame some early struggles to tally three hits including a double in this game. Zoe Hardy was 5-for-5 in game 2. Jordan Holso was also three for five on the game with a double. One of her outs was also one of the harder balls we hit all night.
"Alondra Gutierrez, Ireland Stubblefield, and Adrienne Berube each had two hits each for the Hawks. Stubblefield had a pair of rbi and Berube had three. Hollie Christensen had the final hit for the Hawks on the night.
"Zoe had a monster game in this one. She had the five hits, including hitting for the cycle. In the third inning she was able to hit a pair of three run home runs. She also had 10 RBI in this one to pace the Hawks. On the day, she was 6-for-6 with a single, double, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBI to go along with getting two wins in the circle.
"It was a good day overall. We have some things to clean up and work on. That is exactly what non conference games are about. I am happy with the way we responded to the adversity. I feel it will make us a stronger team moving forward."
The Hawks are scheduled to be back at it Wednesday, March 16, at Walla Walla Community College against Walla Walla High School with the first pitch at 5 p.m.
