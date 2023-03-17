COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's 2023 varsity softball team opened its season with a victory Friday, March 17, as the Hawks pounded Columbia High, of Burbank, in a 15-4 rout.
Offensive leaders for the Hawks on the night included Mia Sanchez with four hits, Graclyn Tonn had two hits and a home run, Rio Hayes had two hits with a double and a triple, Adrienne Berube had three hits and seven runs batted in, Noe Lopez had two hits and an RBI, Payton Moore had two hits and an RBI, Chuck Amick had three hits and an RBI.
"Overall it was a really good day for us," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "We made some mistakes, yes, but we also did a lot of things really well. We had seven kids play their first meaningful varsity game tonight. Five of those seven were freshman as well. Any time you have such a significant turnover from one year to the next there are going to be challenges and growing pains. Brady and I are expecting that, but we learned a lot tonight. The kids showed a lot of heart to come out and keep battling. We will continue to improve and get better each day. It's going to get harder, but days like today will be ones we look back on with confidence moving forward."
The Hawks will next take the field in a South Central Athletic Conference non league crossover March 25 in College Place against Naches Valley with the first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.
They look to build off their season-opening win.
"The College Place Hawks softball team busted out the bats in early season action tonight," Davis reported. "Every Hawks starter collected at least one hit in the 20-hit attack. After falling behind early 2-0, the Hawks answered right back in the bottom of the first with three runs of their own. Hits from Rio Hayes, Adrienne Berube, Marissa Long, and Noe Lopez paced the first inning attack. Berube, Long, and Lopez each plated a run with their respective hits.
"I think getting on the board early in that first inning and answering the two Coyotes runs was crucial for us. We struggled a bit on Tuesday in the jamboree and it kind of appeared to be a here we go again situation in the first, but those runs really settled us down and proved to some of us that we can do this at the high school varsity level.
"The Coyotes were able to get a single run in the top of the second and fourth innings respectively, but were not able to put together a big inning. Kenadie Schreindl, making her second ever varsity start for us in the circle was able to settle down early and started filling up the strike zone. She had five walks in the first and finished the game with eight. To be able to limit the free passes it allowed us to play defense behind her and keep the opposing scoring opportunities to a minimum.
"I felt good about Kenadie battling it out in the circle. She kept fighting and made significant gains in this game tonight. I truly think we are going to see her improve quickly and by leaps and bounds as the season goes on. She settled in and really threw the ball quite well over the last three to four innings. She allowed three hits and struck out eight in the complete game performance.
"With the pitching and defense keeping the Coyotes mostly at bay it was time for the Hawks offense to shine, and shine they did. The Hawks used a four run second inning to stretch their lead in this one. In total, all nine Hawks came to the plate in the inning with six Hawks collecting hits. The inning was highlighted by the first high school hits for Payton Moore and Charley Amick. Adrienne Berube also delivered a two run single in the frame.
"The Hawks scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning, but they were a couple of loud runs. After Charley Amick got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Gracelyn Tonn lined the first pitch she saw into the right center gap to plate Amick. Gracelyn was able to use her speed to race all the way around the bases for an inside the park home run. Rio Hayes followed with a triple to left field, but was thrown out on a play at the plate on a ball that rebounded off the padding right back to the catcher.
"The bottom of the fourth was more of the same for the Hawks hitters. There were a few hits that were of the cheap variety, but for the most part, the Hawks were driving balls. Mia Sanchez had the Hawks first hit of the frame when she had a ringing double to left center. She scored moments later on a Payton Moore line drive up the middle. With a runner on first, Amick recorded her second hit of the game and moved runners to first and second. Gracelyn Tonn then scored Moore on an rbi single. After a flyout, Adrienne Berube finished the scoring with a towering fly ball to right field. After just missing a traditional home run, she was able to race around the bases for the Hawks second inside the park home run on the day and plate three runs to bring her RBI total to seven on the night.
"The Hawks finished the scoring and ended the game in the fifth when Mia Sanchez reached base with her fourth hit of the game. After advancing to second and third on wild pitches she scored on Charley Amick's walk off single."
