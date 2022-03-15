COLLEGE PLACE — The season opener was a lopsided victory for College Place High School's 2022 varsity softball team Tuesday, March 15, as the Hawks were done with Tri-Cities Prep after only two innings in a 19-0 rout.
"The Hawks scored early and often en route to a season opening victory," coach Corey Davis reported. "The three runs in the first inning was a great start to the season. However, the 16-run second inning really blew the game open for the Hawks. From there it was all Zoe Hardy in the circle as she faced the minimum number of Jaguar hitters in the three-inning shortened contest. Along with her eight strikeouts, Zoe had a 2 run double and scored three runs.
"Jordan Holso and Ireland Stubblefield led the Hawks with two hits each. Both Holso and Stubblefield had a single and a double with two runs batted in. Jenna Hill, Adrienne Berube, and Kenadie Schreindl each had a hit to round out the eight-hit attack for the Hawks.
"It was a good win for us. We came out and took care of business like we should have. Tri-Cities Prep gave us some extra opportunities. Even though we drew ten walks and got hit by four pitches we still had to hit the ball to capitalize. It was nice to see us do that. We were also able to get many kids into this game. Early in the season it's nice to get an opportunity to get multiple kids into the game early on."
The Hawks are scheduled to be back at it Wednesday, March 16, at Walla Walla Community College against Walla Walla High School with the first pitch at 5 p.m.
