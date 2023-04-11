LA GRANDE, Ore. — College Place High School's varsity softball team lost both games of its doubleheader Tuesday, April 11, as the Hawks fell to La Grande in 11-1 and 15-0 setbacks.
The Hawks came away with their record so far this season at 2-6.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, April 14, over in Ellensburg, Washington.
"La Grande is a very good softball team," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "They are currently ranked number three in the 4A in Oregon. They will be right there with anyone come the postseason. I thought we showed pretty well despite the lopsided scores.
"One thing I thought we could improve on from today was playing a little more freely. We talked at length after the game about trusting ourselves and not playing scared. That will be our goal the rest of the week in practice.
"Hopefully on Friday against Ellensburg we can see the improvements in that area. Every game is a learning experience during a season, regardless of win-loss records. It’s all our jobs to learn from today and get better. I have no doubt that we will."
The Hawks look to bounce back from a challenging outing at La Grande.
"Couldn’t put much offense together in this one," Davis said about the first game. "They were able to use a Kenadie Schreindl single and stolen base to get their first runner in scoring position in the fourth inning.
"Noey Lopez followed with a base hit to center field. Kenadie was unable to score on the blooper because she had to hold up in case the ball was caught.
"However, the Tiger center fielder tried to make a play on her and allowed Schreindl to score on the throwing error. After a walk to Payton Moore the Hawks had runners on second and third when Chuck Amick’s line drive was caught by the Tiger right fielder.
"Even though we got beat 11-1 I thought we played one of our better games of the year. La Grande is a really solid club and both their pitchers were very solid.
"We struggled with the velocity. We will work hard at trying to get our timing going so we can be on time when we see that type of pitching.
"Game two was much of the same for both the Hawks and the Tigers. La Grande ran out yet another pitcher and she was the best of the bunch.
"Their three pitchers are probably the three best we have seen all year. The girl in the second game threw plenty hard enough but she hit her spots and was able to spin the ball a bit better than the other two.
"Even though we struggled to hit the ball hard, I thought we had some pretty good approaches and swings at the plate. Unfortunately, the Tigers bats woke up in the second game. The Tigers plated 15 runs on 14 hits, including five for extra bases in the nightcap to cruise to the easy win.
Gracelyn Tonn singled for the lone Hawks hit in the second game.
"Obviously, the name of the game is to get runners on base and score runs," Davis said. "We struggled with that today. We must put the ball in play more to start putting pressure on the other teams.
"We struck out 20 times tonight in the two games. That is an area we will be focusing on and must improve on moving forward. I am confident it will happen."
