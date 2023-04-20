YAKIMA — College Place High School's varsity softball picked up its third straight win Thursday, April 20, in Yakima as the Hawks knocked off Nooksack Valley High, of Whatcom County, in a 25-20 victory.
The Hawks upped their record so far this season to 5-8 with their defeat of Nooksack Valley, the defending state champions.
"It’s always good to get a win," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "Nooksack is a much different team than the one that celebrated last year in Richland, but it’s always nice to beat the reigning champions in anything. That’s a quality program. They drove five hours to play us.
"When you drive five hours you can play just about anybody. The fact that they chose us isn’t taken lightly. It shows the respect they have for our team, and the teams that have come before them.
"We respect that club a great deal. They play very solid softball. Today was a perfect non-league game. We scored a bunch of runs, pounded out close to 20 hits and threw and caught the ball well enough to win.
"Nooksack tried to force our hands a bit by playing the short game a lot. We probably saw more bunt attempts today than we have all season combined and we pretty much played them correctly all night. That’s what non-league games are for."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play April 29 when they head to Kiona-Benton High for a South Central Athletic Conference doubleheader.
They look to pick up where they left off Thursday in Yakima.
"We had some days offensively," Davis said.
Their scoring spree featured Rio Hayes, Marissa Long and Payton Moore each driving in multiple runs while Kenadie Schreindl and Adrienne Berube added big contributions.
Gracelyn Tonn highlighted their attack with six hits.
"Wow, you don’t see that often in a single seven inning game," Davis said. "Getting her on base ahead of the middle of the order is just massive for us.
"Noey Lopez had three hits and six RBI’s on the night. Hayes, Long, and Moore each had three runs driven in as well.
"Not to be overshadowed were Schreindl and Berube. They each had two RBI’s tonight. Adrienne was walked intentionally her final three times up and Kenadie delivered and made them pay for it two times.
"That’s exactly the way team, winning softball is played. Kudos to them to stay focused and do their jobs.
"Brady (Svilich) and I both told the girls after the game that we have no idea how our season is going to turn out this year. However, with the team we are becoming we are starting to become dangerous.
"If we can continue swinging it the way we are and can clean up a few more walks and errors it could be a very interesting stretch run for us. It’s not always pretty, but lately we’ve been battling and figuring out a way to win.
"All you can do as a team is ask to be judged by the team you are at the end of the year, not the beginning. We have a long way to go, but we are becoming that team we are capable of for sure."
The Hawks are off this weekend, savoring their big win Thursday.
"The Hawks were the designated visiting team in today's neutral site game and didn’t take long getting on the scoreboard," Davis said. "Gracelyn Tonn got the Hawks offense off and running in the first with a hard-hit ground ball just off the second baseman’s glove.
"After a stolen base moved her to second, she scored when Adrienne Berube’s line drive went off the glove of a Pioneer defender. Berube would come around to score on an RBI groundout by Noey Lopez to account for the second run of the visiting first.
"Any time you can get on the board early it’s a real plus. To be able to put any sort of crooked number up is that much better.
"I thought the girls really came ready to play today. They seemed to have much better energy for this one than they have been having. It’s a fun group to be around when they are laughing and smiling.
"They tend to play a lot better too. That has been a goal for us all year is trying to figure out how to balance out the fun factor while maintaining the focus and dedication it takes to play softball at the varsity level. It seems like we are starting to find that balance and it’s showing up in our play."
The Hawks capped their quick start by keeping the defending state champs scoreless in the bottom of the first, and Nooksack Valley would struggle to get on the board until the third.
"Coming out and retiring the side in four hitters was a real bonus for us," Davis said. "We haven’t had a lot of clean innings this year and the fact that we had one early helped set the tone for the day. Kenadie came out and threw the ball really well early in this one.
"After both teams failed to score a run in the second inning the Hawks were able to use three walks and a hit by pitch to score a single run in the third inning. The run came home when Payton Moore’s walk forced Schreindl in from third. The Pioneers were able to score one run in the bottom of the third to pull to within two at 3-1.
"Only giving up one run through three innings really gave us a chance to get settled in and start playing some good, quality softball. I thought Kenadie was throwing harder than she had all year and was locating better as well. If we continue to do this, we have a shot against anyone."
The fourth inning saw both lineups kick into high gear with the Hawks increasing their lead to 8-1 before Nooksack Valley stage a huge rally that would make the rest of the afternoon a thrilling exchange.
"At this point we really started hitting the ball well," Davis said. "Gracelyn got her second hit of the game and was able to score on a Rio Hayes double to center for the first run.
"Not long after, the Pioneers fell behind Adrienne 2-0. They got behind and made a mistake and left one out over the plate. She is locked in right now and didn’t miss sending her third home run in the last five games over the wall in right field.
"After walks to both Schreindl and Marissa Long Noey Lopez sent a double to the right-center field gap to score both of them and make it 8-1 in favor of the Hawks.
"Up by seven, swinging the bats well and pitching as good as we have all year, things were looking positive for us. Unfortunately, as we have been all season, we were plagued by the one big inning. When you play a good team like them, you can’t give them extra outs.
"We did that in this inning. It’s almost cruel how this game works. Kenadie had them pretty much handcuffed early on and then we walk a couple of hitters down in their lineup, make an error or two and all of a sudden they just start catching barrel after barrel.
"That’s exactly what happened in this one. After six hits and two errors the Pioneers had plated 11 runs and were ahead 12-8 after four.
"That’s been a problem all year for us. That one big inning. We have to do a better job of staying under control and limiting the damage in situations like that. In the fourth inning, the game sped up on us.
"It’s easy to get flustered and make mistakes when that happens. We have been fighting that all year and it’s something we still struggle with. One thing I was happy about tonight was that we didn’t allow it to happen in multiple innings like we have in the past.
"We seemed to shake it off and kept battling tonight. That’s progress and all we can ask for.
"After the bottom of the fourth inning a real slug fest broke out. Both teams started hitting balls all over the place. Being able to answer the Pioneers big inning with seven runs of our own was crucial for us.
"That’s a big stride we have taken. I am not sure we would’ve fought back like that a couple of weeks ago. To see that made us very happy and excited for the rest of the season.
"The fifth inning started when Chuck Amick led off with a walk and Gracelyn Tonn recorded her third of six hits on the day to put runners on the corners for Rio Hayes. Rio was able to hit her second double of the day to bring home both base runners.
"After Berube was walked intentionally, Schreindl worked a walk as well to load the bases. Marissa Long scored Hayes and Berube with a single to right field.
"Noey Lopez tripled home Long and scored on a Payton Moore sac fly. Just like that the Hawks had retaken the lead 15-12.
"The Pioneers were able to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth off Rio Hayes who had relieved Schreindl in the fourth. Nooksack Valley was able to do their damage on a walk and three base hits. After five complete innings the score was tied at 15.
"Tonn led off the sixth with a base hit, followed closely by Rio Hayes with a hit of her own. That brought up Berube again with runners on base.
"They had taken the bay out of Adrienne’s hands her previous at bat and chose to do so again. I wasn’t sure if they would or not with two runners on already. They chose to and Kenadie made them pay.
"Schreindl’s two-run single in the five-six hole made it 17-15 Hawks. The Hawks weren’t done just yet. Long singled home Berube and Noey Lopez scored both Schreindl and Long with a single of their own.
"Tonn finished off what she started with her second hit of the inning and fifth of the game to plate Payton Moore who had reached on a walk. The seven run inning allowed the Hawks to take a 22-15 lead.
"Nooksack proved to have one more rally in them in the home sixth. They were able to plate five more runs of their own to pull back within two.
"We struggled a little bit throwing and catching again in this inning. We started playing a bit of undisciplined softball. We don’t have the type of team that can overcome giving teams extra outs, and bases by not fielding a routine ball and playing catch or missing cut off people and letting the ball roll around on the field.
"We started to digress a little during the sixth there and these things started popping up again. As a team these girls have come a long way this year, and they will continue to grow from here on out.
"This wasn’t our best inning, but it was good to see them get it stopped while the scoreboard was still in our favor. Again, that’s progress and that’s all we can ask for.
"Heading to the top of the seventh with a two-run lead, Marissa Long decided that wasn’t enough and led off with a ringing single to center.
"After a walk to Lopez and a wild pitch, Payton Moore scored Long on an rbi single up the middle. Lopez advanced to third on a deep fly out by Audrey Schild to put runners on the corners for Chuck Amick.
"Chuck was able to drop down a drag bunt to score Lopez and reach first for an infield single. Moore was out on the play trying to get to third. Amick advanced to second on a ball in the dirt and scored on Tonn’s sixth and final hit of the day.
"Nooksack threatened briefly in the home seventh when they got a couple of baserunners on, but Rio was able to wriggle out of the jam."
