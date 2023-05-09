MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity softball team finally completed its South Central Athletic Conference East Division doubleheader at Wahluke High on Tuesday, May 9, and the Hawks notched their second win with a 21-10 rout.
Darkness back on March 31 had forced a stoppage in play during the third inning with the Hawks up 12-9 after they had already opened the twin bill with a 22-15 victory.
The Hawks wrapped up the sweep more than a month later, improving their overall record so far this year to 6-12 while their league mark at 4-4 ranks them third among five teams with their postseason district tournament scheduled to begin May 18.
"It isn't the record we were quite hoping for," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "But it is still respectable, and the girls should be proud of it.
"It is always nice to get a league win. We had an intended goal in mind when we went up there today. It was nice to be able to accomplish that.
"We still have a lot of work to do between now and next Thursday. We still need to clean it up. We are committing too many errors. We had a bunch in this game, but all of them came on March 31st.
"The box score will tell a story of some ugly looking defense, but it was much better today. Hopefully it is something we continue into the future, because we are working hard on things in practice."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Saturday, May 13, as the Hawks host Zillah for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 11 a.m.
"We are looking forward to Senior Day and seeing Zillah for the first time in a couple of years," Davis said.
The Hawks look to keep the momentum from their victory Tuesday.
"Wasted little time slamming the door on a Game 2 victory in a doubleheader that started on March 31st," Davis said. "It is not often that you finish a game 39 days after it started, but that is exactly what happened today."
Action started in the fourth inning with the Hawks already up 12-9.
"It was really a weird situation," Davis said. "We were the visiting team and drove two hours to play today. But as soon as we got there, the point of resumption basically made us the home team. With Wahluke coming to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning, first, it was crucial that we have a quick inning with only a three-run cushion.
"Kenadie Schreindl, our starting pitcher on March 31st, and again today, was able to make sure the Warriors didn't get any momentum. Three straight infield popups is all Wahluke could muster against the right hander in the home fourth.
"That was really nice to see. You never know how a team is going to come out and perform when they kind of start off with a head start. Our girls were a little too relaxed for my liking during stretching and pregame warmups. I was a little worried, so to get out of that inning without giving them anything put us in a great spot."
The Hawks upped their lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
"Rio Hayes reached on an error to lead off and Kenadie Schreindl walked," Davis said. "I thought we had them on the ropes a bit, but it appeared we were going to let them off the hook. Noey Lopez was able to sneak a ball past the shortstop and into left field to score both Hayes and Schreindl.
"Getting those two to make it 14-9 was big. It would have been nice to get a few more, but we were off and running.
"A leadoff walk for Wahluke was the only baserunner they would get in the home fifth. Unfortunately, the Warriors were able to get her around to score a run.
"Really not a lot we could do there. We had the leadoff walk, a wild pitch, but then we locked it down.
"We were confident to trade a run for outs in that situation. The run scored on a ground out to Gracelyn Tonn at shortstop for the second out of the inning.
The Hawks then put the game out of reach with seven more runs in the sixth inning.
"Audrey Schild led off the frame with a walk and quickly stole second," Davis said. "Chuck Amick then reached on an infield single. Rio Hayes then walked to load the bases.
"After an out, Kenadie Schreindl helped her own cause with a two-run single. Marissa Long then scored a run with her first hit of the game. Noey Lopez collected her third hit of the game when she blooped a ball over the first baseman's head.
"After the seven-run inning, the Hawks found themselves in a position to close this one out. Kenadie allowed her only hit of the day in the seventh with a one out single, but retired the next two Warriors to end the frame and the game."
